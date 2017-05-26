Tanaka rebounds, but A's rally against Yanks bullpen, 4-1

May 26, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; Oakland A's CF Rajai Davis (11) scores in front of Yankees catcher Austin Romine (27) on a single by second baseman Jed Lowrie (not pictured) during the 8th inning at Yankee Stadium. PHOTO: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (AP) - Masahiro Tanaka struck out a career-high 13 to rebound from the worst stretch of his major league career but wound up a hard-luck loser when reliever Tyler Clippard's wild pickoff throw sparked a go-ahead, two-run eighth inning in the Oakland Athletics' 4-1 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Sean Manaea (3-3), starting because Kendall Graveman was scratched with a sore pitching shoulder, matched Tanaka and allowed four hits in seven innings with six strikeouts and a walk. Ryan Madson pitched a perfect eighth and New York loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against Santiago Casilla before Didi Gregorius hit a sacrifice fly and pinch-hitter Gary Sanchez popped out.

Tanaka (5-4) left with the game scoreless after allowing Adam Rosales' one-out single in the eighth, and Jed Lowrie and Khris Davis followed with run-scoring hits off Clippard. Stephen Vogt added a two-run homer in the ninth against Jonathan Holder.

