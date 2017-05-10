Triggs overcomes shaky start as Angels beat A's 3-1

Andrew Triggs #60 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during the first inning at the Oakland Coliseum on May 10, 2017 in Oakland, California. (PHOTO: Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Andrew Triggs overcame a shaky start to pitch six innings, Chad Pinder homered and the Oakland Athletics held on to beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Wednesday.

Triggs (5-2) walked his first three batters on 14 pitches, struck out Luis Valbuena, allowed Jefry Marte to hit into a forceout and escaped further trouble when Ben Revere flied out on his 27th pitch.

He wound up giving up three hits and pitched out of trouble repeatedly on an afternoon the Angels went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Liam Hendriks, Ryan Madson and Santiago Casilla finished the four-hitter, with Casilla striking out his first two batters in a one-hit ninth for his sixth save.

