Trout, Pujols, Pennington rally Angels to 10-8 win over A's

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Cliff Pennington (7) hits a grand slam home run in the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. (PHOTO: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Mike Trout went 4 for 4 with a homer and scored four times in his return to the lineup, Albert Pujols homered twice and Cliff Pennington hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning to rally the Los Angeles Angels past the Oakland Athletics 10-8 on Wednesday night.

Pujols drove in four runs and scored three. Trout had a triple and two singles for the Angels, who erased a five-run deficit and won their third straight. They remained a game behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

Trout snapped an 0-for-17 slump that marked the second-longest hitless skid of his career. He missed the previous two games as a precaution with a stiff neck after crashing into the outfield wall Sunday trying to make a catch.

Matt Olson and Bruce Maxwell homered as Oakland scored a season-high eight runs in the fourth to build an 8-3 lead. But the Angels scored two in the fifth and five in the seventh, capped by Pennington's first career slam.

© 2017 Associated Press