Vargas ties career high with 5 RBIs, Twins beat A's 7-4

Kennys Vargas #19 of the Minnesota Twins hits a two-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of the game on May 3, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (PHOTO: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Kennys Vargas tied his career high for Minnesota with five RBIs, including a three-run homer Wednesday night off erratic Oakland starter Kendall Graveman that propelled the Twins to a 7-4 victory over the Athletics.

Hector Santiago (3-1) finished six innings for the fourth time in six turns for the Twins, who have won seven of their last 10 games.

Graveman (2-2) walked four batters, and three of them scored. He was pulled with one out in the fourth inning, by far his worst of five starts this season.

Yonder Alonso hit a two-run homer for the A's, but they fell to 1-8 with only 21 runs in their last nine games. One of those came in the ninth against Twins closer Brandon Kintzler, who loaded the bases with none out but ended it by getting former teammate Trevor Plouffe to hit into a double-play grounder.

