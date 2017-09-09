KXTV
Walkover: Astros beaten by A's in both ends of doubleheader

KXTV 11:01 PM. PDT September 09, 2017

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Normally reliable Houston reliever Chris Devenski allowed two runs in the seventh inning, including Chad Pinder's tiebreaking homer with two outs, and the Astros lost 11-4 as the Oakland Athletics completed a doubleheader sweep Saturday.
 
Houston's third straight loss to the last-place A's loss dropped manager A.J. Hinch's ballclub into a tie with streaking Cleveland for the best record in the American League at 86-56. The Indians have won 17 straight.
 
The Astros' magic number for winning the AL West remained at eight, pending the Angels' game at Seattle later.
 
Houston lost the first game 11-1 when Astros pitchers forced in five runs with bases-loaded walks and the team tied a franchise record with 13 free passes.
 
The nightcap wasn't much better.
 

