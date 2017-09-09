Walkover: Astros beaten by A's in both ends of doubleheader

Oakland Athletics right fielder Chad Pinder (18) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Oakland Coliseum. (PHOTO: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Normally reliable Houston reliever Chris Devenski allowed two runs in the seventh inning, including Chad Pinder's tiebreaking homer with two outs, and the Astros lost 11-4 as the Oakland Athletics completed a doubleheader sweep Saturday.

Houston's third straight loss to the last-place A's loss dropped manager A.J. Hinch's ballclub into a tie with streaking Cleveland for the best record in the American League at 86-56. The Indians have won 17 straight.

The Astros' magic number for winning the AL West remained at eight, pending the Angels' game at Seattle later.

Houston lost the first game 11-1 when Astros pitchers forced in five runs with bases-loaded walks and the team tied a franchise record with 13 free passes.

The nightcap wasn't much better.

© 2017 Associated Press