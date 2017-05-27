Yankees held hitless into 6th by Cotton, but beat A's 3-2

May 27, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; Oakland A's manager Bob Melvin (6) argues with home plate umpire Will Little (93) after Little ejected Jed Lowrie (8) for arguing a called third strike against the New York Yankees. PHOTO: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (AP) - Oakland rookie Jharel Cotton held the Yankees hitless until Matt Holliday launched a two-run homer with two outs in the sixth inning that sent resurgent CC Sabathia and New York to a 3-2 victory Saturday.

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge was in the right spot for a pair of key catches to boost the AL East leaders, who won with just two hits.

Sabathia (5-2) has won three straight starts for the first time since April 2013. The 36-year-old lefty pitched into the seventh and struck out nine.

Dellin Betances escaped a second-and-third, one-out jam in the eighth, an inning that included the ejections of A's hitter Jed Lowrie and manager Bob Melvin for arguing strike three calls. Betances closed for his fifth save.

Cotton (3-5) was promoted from Triple-A Nashville before the game. He began the season in the Athletics' rotation but was sent down to the minors May 11 to refine his game.

