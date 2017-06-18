KXTV
Close

Arenado completes cycle with game-winning homer for Rockies

KXTV 5:34 PM. PDT June 18, 2017

DENVER (AP) - Nolan Arenado completed the cycle with a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies stunned the San Francisco Giants by rallying for a 7-5 victory Sunday.
 
Arenado hit the first pitch he saw from All-Star closer Mark Melancon (1-2) into the left-field seats to finish a four-game sweep. The slugger was mobbed at home plate by teammates, with a frenzied sellout crowd chanting "MVP! MVP!"
 
With the best record in the National League, the surprising Rockies have won five straight overall and nine in a row against the Giants.
 
Last-place San Francisco has dropped six consecutive games and nine of 11.
 
Melancon retired his first batter, but three singles produced a run and brought up Arenado, who tripled in the first, singled in the fourth and had an RBI double in the sixth. He hit a 91 mph fastball for his 15th homer and first career cycle.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories