Belt homers again as Giants stay hot, beat Dodgers 2-1

Brandon Belt #9 of the San Francisco Giants runs to home plate after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park on May 16, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (PHOTO: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Brandon Belt homered for the fourth time in six games and scored the tie-breaking run on Brandon Crawford's single in the sixth, lifting the San Francisco Giants over the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Buster Posey added two hits and Ty Blach (1-2) pitched seven innings, spoiling Dodgers starter Rich Hill's return from the disabled list. Blach allowed one run, five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

San Francisco improved to 5-1 on its homestand after a sluggish nine-game road trip when manager Bruce Bochy's ballclub won only three games.

Belt, who hit his eighth home run of the season leading off the fourth, singled against the Dodgers shift to open the sixth. After Belt advanced on a wild pitch, Crawford followed with a single off Luis Avilan (0-1) to short right-center to give the Giants a 2-1 lead.

Hunter Strickland retired three batters and Derek Law pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

© 2017 Associated Press