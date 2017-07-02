Belt leads Giants over Pirates 5-3 for 6th straight win

Brandon Belt #9 of the San Francisco Giants hits a RBI single in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 2, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (PHOTO: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Brandon Belt started San Francisco's comeback with an RBI single in a three-run seventh inning, then added a two-run homer in the eighth as the Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Sunday for their season-high sixth straight win.

Jordy Mercer's two-run homer in the third off Jeff Samardzija (4-9) put the Pirates ahead.

Trevor Williams took a two-hit shutout into the seventh, when Hunter Pence walked leading off and Buster Posey doubled. Belt and Brandon Crawford hit consecutive run-scoring singles off left-hander Tony Watson (4-2), and Kelby Tomlinson's sacrifice fly gave San Francisco a 3-2 lead.

Belt homered in the eighth off Edgar Santana, his 16th this season.

© 2017 Associated Press