Blach helps Giants snap 4-game skid with 6-3 win over Braves

May 27, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ty Blach (50) throws to the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of their MLB baseball game at AT&T Park. PHOTO: Lance Iversen-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Ty Blach pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning and gave San Francisco's struggling offense a boost with an RBI single during a three-run fourth that helped the Giants snap a four-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

Nick Hundley homered and drove in three runs and Brandon Belt added a solo shot against Mike Foltynewicz (3-5) as the Giants' bats broke out after being held to six runs during the four-game skid.

Blach (3-2) struck out four of the first eight batters he faced and didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning. He allowed six hits and two runs in 7 2-3 innings and didn't allow a runner to reach third until the eighth when Atlanta scored twice to end his night.

Derek Law got the final out in the eighth and Mark Melancon got two outs for his 10th save in 12 chances.

