Bumgarner gets 2nd win since return as Giants top Cubs 3-1

Aug 9, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at AT&T Park. PHOTO: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Madison Bumgarner allowed four hits over seven innings to win for the second time since returning from a dirt bike accident, helping the San Francisco Giants defeat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Wednesday and complete a winning homestand for only the second time this season.

Bumgarner (2-5) struck out seven, walked one and gave up five hits - including a third-inning home run by Albert Almora Jr. Bumgarner is 2-2 with a 2.52 ERA in five starts since returning July 12 after missing nearly three months because of injuries sustained April 20. Since beating Pittsburgh on July 25, he did not get a decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers and lost to Arizona.

Bumgarner has a 1.38 ERA in his last four starts and has received two runs or fewer of support in seven of 10 starts this year.

