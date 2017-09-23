Bumgarner shackles Dodgers in Giants' 2-1 win

San Francisco Giants left fielder Gorkys Hernandez (66) and the Giants celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. (PHOTO: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Madison Bumgarner snapped a personal four-game losing streak and Gorkys Hernandez had three hits and scored both runs in the San Francisco Giants' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-8) left the game in the third inning when Joe Panik drilled a comebacker off his left forearm.

The Dodgers said X-rays were negative and Ryu had a bruised forearm.

Bumgarner (4-9) was in command throughout over a Dodgers team that had clinched the NL West against the Giants the previous night. Only three regulars started for Los Angeles.

Bumgarner held the Dodgers to a solo home run by Austin Barnes in his 7 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits and a walk, striking out five. His last victory came Aug. 15. The Giants have scored two or fewer runs in 13 of his 17 starts, but Saturday is the only time in those 13 he has won.

