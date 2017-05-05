Cain rocked for 9 runs as Peraza, Reds beat Giants 13-3

May 5, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton (6) steals second against San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik (12) during the second inning at Great American Ball Park. (Photo: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports)

CINCINNATI (AP) - San Francisco's Matt Cain was rocked for nine runs, matching the most he has allowed in the major leagues, and Jose Peraza drove in a career-high four runs in the first four innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds over the Giants 13-3 on Friday night.

Cain (2-1), a 32-year-old veteran of 13 big league seasons, allowed 10 hits and threw 78 pitches in 3 1/3 innings. Five of the six batters he walked scored, and his ERA rose from 2.30 to 4.70. San Francisco pitchers walked 12 in all, the team's most since 2011, and the Giants fell to an NL-worst 11-19.

Eugenio Suarez had three hits and three RBIs, and Billy Hamilton scored four runs for the Reds, who had 16 hits and stole five bases against Cain and catcher Buster Posey. Cincinnati scored in each of the first six innings and won for the fifth time in six games, including three in a row.

