Cards power past Giants on homers by Bader, DeJong, Martinez

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong (11) is congratulated by left fielder Jose Martinez (58) after hitting a one run home run during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park. (PHOTO: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Harrison Bader hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the sixth after Madison Bumgarner homered in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 7-3 on Sunday to gain ground again in the wild-card race.

Paul DeJong hit a solo homer in the fourth for the first St. Louis hit and Jose Martinez followed with a drive to nearly the same spot over the left-field fence. It was the seventh time the Cardinals hit consecutive homers this year.

Luke Weaver (4-1) struck out nine over seven innings to just miss a third straight start with double-digit Ks, helping St. Louis move within three games of Colorado for the NL's second wild card.

© 2017 Associated Press