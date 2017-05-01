Cueto outpitches Kershaw in Giants' 4-3 win over Dodgers

Johnny Cueto #47 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates the third out of the eighth inning on Andrew Toles #60 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (PHOTO: Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Johnny Cueto outpitched Clayton Kershaw, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 4-3 victory Monday night that snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers' four-game winning streak.

The Giants entered with a National League-low 16 home runs but hit two against Kershaw - a two-run shot by Hunter Pence in the first inning and a solo drive by Buster Posey in the third.

Pence began the night batting .100 in his career against Kershaw without a home run.

Cueto (4-1) held the Dodgers to three runs and six hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Kershaw (4-2) went six innings, allowing four runs - three earned - and eight hits. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

© 2017 Associated Press