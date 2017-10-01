Cueto struggles, but Sandoval's HR helps Giants top Padres

San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval (48) hugs manager Bruce Bochy (15) after defeating the San Diego Padres at AT&T Park. (PHOTO: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Pablo Sandoval hit a game-ending solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, lifting the Giants over the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Sunday in what may have been Johnny Cueto's final start with San Francisco.

Cueto had a rocky outing on the last day of the season, allowing four runs and 12 hits in five innings. Cueto can opt out of the $130 million, six-year contract he signed before the 2016 season and become a free agent.

Sandoval hit a 3-2 fastball from rookie Phil Maton (3-2). It was his fifth homer in 47 games since returning to San Francisco this summer.

Giants reliever Hunter Strickland (4-3) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

After the game, San Francisco honored retiring pitcher Matt Cain on his 33rd birthday. Cain made the final appearances of his 13-year career Saturday.

