Dodgers officially sign longtime Giants reliever Sergio Romo

Sergio Romo #54 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after striking out Corey Seager #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the final out of the game at AT&T Park on October 1, 2016 in San Francisco, California. PHOTO: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Sergio Romo officially signed a $3 million, one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday after nine seasons with the archrival San Francisco Giants.



Romo's deal includes $250,000 in performance bonuses, with $125,000 each for appearing in 50 and 60 games. He is likely to be the Dodgers' setup man for closer Kenley Jansen.



The right-hander with a nasty slider has been the NL's busiest reliever since his big-league debut in 2008, appearing in 515 games for the Giants.



He is 32-26 with a 2.58 ERA and 84 saves while winning three World Series titles in San Francisco. He recorded the final out of the 2012 World Series, striking out Detroit's Miguel Cabrera.

