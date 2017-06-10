Dozier, Vargas HRs lead Berrios, Twins over Giants 3-2

San Francisco Giants pitching coach Dave Righetti (19) talks to starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija (29) and catcher Buster Posey (28) before the pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at AT&T Park. (PHOTO: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Brian Dozier and Kennys Vargas hit home runs, leading Jose Berrios and the Minnesota Twins over the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Saturday.

Berrios (5-1) struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings to win his second straight start, both on this road trip.

The right-hander escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third. After Denard Span's double and walks to Brandon Belt and Buster Posey, Berrios struck out Brandon Crawford and Hunter Pence.

Belt splashed a 3-2 pitch into McCovey Cove for a solo homer in the first inning to put San Francisco ahead. It marked his seventh career homer into the bay beyond the right-field wall named for Hall of Famer Willie McCovey and second this season.

Berrios allowed six hits, two earned runs and three walks in his first career appearance against San Francisco. Brandon Kintzler, the Twins' third reliever, finished with a 1-2-3 ninth for his 17th save in 18 chances.

Jeff Samardzija (2-8) struck out six and walked one over six innings.

