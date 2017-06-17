Freeland pitches 6 solid innings, Rockies beat Giants 5-1

Jun 17, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado (28) is tagged out by San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik (12) attempting to steal 2nd base during the 6th inning at Coors Field. PHOTO: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

DENVER (AP) - Kyle Freeland tossed six solid innings, Tony Wolters drove in two runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants again, 5-1 on Saturday.

The Rockies are 9-1 against San Francisco this season and have won the last eight against the Giants.

Freeland (8-4) pitched with runners on base in every inning but held the Giants to one run and eight hits. The rookie right-hander left with a 2-1 lead and pumped his fist after striking out pinch-hitter Brandon Belt to end the sixth with a runner on second.

Nolan Arenado made it 3-1 with a single in the sixth and Wolters and pinch-hitter Pat Valaika had two-out singles in the seventh to stretch the lead to 5-1. All six runs in the game were scored with two outs.

Matt Cain (3-6) lost for the fifth time in six starts and Joe Panik had three hits for the Giants, who have lost five straight and 14 of 18.

