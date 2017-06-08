Giants get 4 in 10th, hold on for wild 9-5 win over Brewers

San Francisco Giants left fielder Gorkys Hernandez (66), center fielder Denard Span (2) and right fielder Hunter Pence (8) celebrate after beating the Milwaukee Brewers in ten inning at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

Hunter Pence's RBI single opened the scoring in a four-run 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants overcame a rough outing by closer Mark Melancon for a wild 9-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Denard Span added an RBI double in the 10th off Brewers reliever Jacob Barnes (1-1), who gave up five hits and four runs without retiring a batter.

The Giants rallied after Melancon blew a two-run lead in the ninth. Eric Sogard led off the ninth with a homer, and Travis Shaw's RBI single three batters later tied the game at 5 with no outs before Melancon got the next three hitters.

Melancon (1-1) ended up with the win in spite of giving up three runs and two hits.

Giants next game will be against the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

