Giants hold off late rally, beat Tigers 5-4 behind Blach

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ty Blach (50) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. (PHOTO: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

DETROIT (AP) - Ty Blach took a shutout into the seventh inning, and the San Francisco Giants held off a late Detroit rally in beating the Tigers 5-4 on Wednesday night.

The Giants led 5-0 before Detroit scored four times in the seventh. Blach (6-5) was pulled after allowing a two-run single to Victor Martinez, and San Francisco needed three relievers to get through the inning. The Giants used five relievers in all, with Hunter Strickland pitching the eighth and Sam Dyson finishing for his third save.

The last-place Giants have won seven of their last eight games - after losing 12 of 13 before that.

Daniel Norris (4-7) permitted five runs and seven hits in four innings.

