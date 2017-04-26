Giants rally from 3 down to stun Dodgers 4-3 in 10 innings

San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt (9) and teammates celebrate after a game winning sacrifice fly ball with the bases loaded by Hunter Pence in the 10th inning to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers. (PHOTO: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Hunter Pence hit a game-winning sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Michael Morse and Christian Arroyo homered for the Giants (8-14), who avoided matching their worst start in San Francisco after 22 games. The Giants didn't get their first hit until the sixth inning and trailed 3-0 in the seventh before rallying to stun their division rivals.

Gorkys Hernandez singled off reliever Ross Stripling (0-2) to open the 10th. After Hernandez stole second, Conor Gillaspie walked. Pinch-hitter Nick Hundley sacrificed, and Hernandez beat first baseman Adrian Gonzalez's throw to third, loading the bases for Pence.

The Giants' leadoff batter, hitless in four at-bats on the night, got into a 10-pitch battle with Stripling before lofting a fly ball to medium left field. Hernandez slid home easily ahead of the throw from Cody Bellinger.

