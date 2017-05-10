Giants rally in 9th, hold off Mets 6-5 to stop 5-game slide

Christian Arroyo #22 of the San Francisco Giants hits a three run double in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 10, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (PHOTO: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Christian Arroyo broke a ninth-inning tie with a three-run double and the San Francisco Giants took advantage of a critical error by third baseman Wilmer Flores, rallying past the New York Mets 6-5 on Wednesday to stop a five-game losing streak.

Hunter Pence hit a tying single off closer Jeurys Familia in a four-run ninth that gave the Giants (12-23) only their third victory in 11 games. Buster Posey homered again for San Francisco, which heads home from a 3-6 trip with the worst record in the majors.

Flores nearly tied the score with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, hitting a two-run double off the top of the left-center fence for his third hit. Derek Law, subbing for injured closer Mark Melancon, retired Kevin Plawecki on a dribbler in front of home plate for his second save.

Left-hander Tommy Milone hit an RBI single and was in position to win his Mets debut before San Francisco fought back.

