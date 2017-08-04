Goldschmidt stays hot, Diamondbacks edge Giants 2-1

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Fernando Rodney (56) reacts after defeating the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park. (PHOTO: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Paul Goldschmidt had three hits to help rookie Anthony Banda earn his first career win, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Friday night to continue the franchise's best start in nearly 15 years.

David Peralta doubled and reached twice to help the Diamondbacks (63-46) beat Madison Bumgarner and the Giants in the first matchup between the NL West rivals since early April.

One day after hitting a career-high three home runs at Wrigley Field, Goldschmidt mixed in some speed with his power at AT&T Park in San Francisco. He reached on an infield single in the second, tripled in the fourth to drive in A.J. Pollock and tacked on an RBI single off the wall in left in the sixth.

