Harper-less Nats lose doubleheader opener to Giants 4-2

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Chris Stratton (34) pitches to Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (11) in the fifth inning in game one of a baseball doubleheader at Nationals Park. (PHOTO: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Chris Stratton struck out a career-high 10 in 6 2/3 shutout innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat Washington 4-2 Sunday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader, the Nationals' first game following Bryce Harper's knee injury.

Harper has a significant bone bruise in his left knee but no ligament damage, general manager Mike Rizzo said. Harper was injured Saturday when he slipped on a wet first base, and Rizzo said the Nationals hope the star outfielder can return this season.

Joe Panik had three hits, including a two-run single in a three-run second that also included Gorkys Hernandez's RBI single. Pinch-hitter Kelby Tomlinson added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Stratton (1-2) allowed five hits and one walk in his fourth major league start, and Sam Dyson got three outs for his ninth save in 14 chances.

