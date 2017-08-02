KXTV
Close

Healy's 20th HR, Gossett's start lift A's over Giants 6-1

KXTV 10:43 PM. PDT August 02, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Ryon Healy hit his 20th home run to end a monthlong power drought, rookie Daniel Gossett pitched seven impressive innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 on Wednesday night.
 
Jed Lowrie doubled twice and scored, Matt Chapman added two hits and an RBI and Chad Pinder singled twice and made a sparkling defensive play in left field to help the A's win on the opener of their five-game road trip.
 
Gossett (3-6) pitched three-hit ball, allowing one run. He struck out five and walked two.
 
The teams split a pair of games at the Coliseum in Oakland earlier this week before making the 16-mile trip across the San Francisco Bay to AT&T Park.
 
Healy, starting at first base in place of All-Star Yonder Alonso because of the pitching matchup, had gone a career-high 24 games without homering before his two-out, two-run drive off Matt Moore (3-11).
 

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories