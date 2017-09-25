KXTV
Hundley, Cueto lead Giants past Diamondbacks

September 26, 2017

PHOENIX (AP) - Nick Hundley hit a three-run homer, Johnny Cueto pitched well over six innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the resting Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2 on Monday night.
 
Arizona sat most of its regulars a day after clinching the top NL wild card.
 
Hunter Pence hit a solo shot in the Giants' five-run fourth inning off starter Zack Godley (8-9). San Francisco has won five of its last seven games.
 
Cueto (8-8) held the Diamondbacks to two runs and five hits over six innings. He struck out eight and walked two.
 

