Hundley's single lifts Giants past Padres 5-4 in 12

Nick Hundley #5 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by first base coach Jose Alguacil #17 after hitting a walk off single against the San Diego Padres during the 12th inning at AT&T Park on July 22, 2017 (PHOTO: Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Nick Hundley singled in Kelby Tomlinson with two outs in the 12th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Pinch-hitter Tomlinson reached on a fielder's choice and took second on a wild pitch from Kevin Quackenbush (0-2). After Hunter Pence flied out, Hundley lined an 0-1 pitch over the head of left fielder Jose Pirela as Tomlinson rounded third and scored without a throw.

It was the Giants' second win in the last nine games against their division rivals at AT&T Park.

Eduardo Nunez had three hits and two RBIs, Hundley singled twice and San Francisco took advantage of an error by San Diego shortstop Allen Cordoba that led to three unearned runs.

Will Myers hit his second homer in two days as part of San Diego's four-run fourth but the Padres wasted multiple opportunities and lost for the fourth time in six games.

Josh Osich (3-1) retired five batters and struck out three in getting the win.

