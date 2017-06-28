Jae-Gyun Hwang homers in MLB debut as Giants top Rockies 5-3

San Francisco Giants third baseman Jae-Gyun Hwang (1) celebrates after a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at AT&T Park. (PHOTO: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Jae-Gyun Hwang homered in his major league debut, a tiebreaking drive in the sixth inning that led the San Francisco Giants over Colorado 5-3 Wednesday and extended the Rockies' losing streak to a season-high eight games.

A 29-year-old who starred for South Korea's Lotte Giants, Hwang was brought up from Triple-A Sacramento before the game and inserted into the starting lineup at third base, batting fifth.

He grounded out in the second inning, hit a run-scoring grounder in the fourth that cut Colorado's lead to 2-1, then broke a 3-3 tie when he homered against Kyle Freeland (8-6). Hwang was given a standing ovation from fans as he rounded the bases and was mobbed by teammates when he got back to the dugout.

He took a called third strike in the eighth, completing a 1-for-4 day.

