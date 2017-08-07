Javier Baez's inside the park HR helps Cubs down Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Javier Baez hit an inside-the-park homer to back Jake Arrieta's 11th win and Chicago beat the Giants 5-3 on Monday night in the champion Cubs' first visit to AT&T Park since eliminating San Francisco in Game 4 of the NL Division Series last October.
Baez's 16th homer took a tricky bounce off the low wall in right-center and deflected past oncoming right fielder Carlos Moncrief nearly 100 feet back in the direction of the corner in right. Moncrief eventually chased down the ball and Baez used a headfirst slide to beat a one-hop throw home and catcher Buster Posey's tag attempt.
San Francisco rookie Ryder Jones hit his first career home run with a two-run shot in the sixth off Arrieta (11-8).
