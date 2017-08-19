Kelly slam, Phillies beat Giants 12-9 to end 6-game skid

Aug 19, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies CF Nick Williams (5) congratulates LF Rhys Hoskins (17) after his three run home run in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants. PHOTO: Andrew Villa-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Pinch-hitter Ty Kelly had a grand slam, Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the San Francisco Giants 12-9 Saturday night.

Down 12-4, the Giants scored five times in the ninth inning and brought the tying run to the plate before Hector Neris struck out Carlos Moncrief for his 14th save.

Adam Morgan (1-1) threw just one pitch and got the win. Kelly batted for Morgan and hit a slam that capped a seven-run burst in the sixth inning for an 11-4 lead.

Hoskins homered for the fourth time in seven games. Since going hitless in his first 12 at-bats after being called up from Triple-A, the rookie is 7 for 21 with four home runs in seven games.

Ty Blach (8-9) took the loss.

