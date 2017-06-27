Madison Bumgarner expected to pitch at Raley Field in rehab stop

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) reacts during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. (PHOTO: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)

The San Francisco Giants ace will be in Sacramento for a rehab assignment, starting the process of making his way back to the club.

MadBum is expected to start on Friday evening at Raley Field against the Fresno Grizzlies. Sources told ABC10 Sports Producer Sean Cunningham that the pitcher threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and is being evaluated.

He has been on the disabled list since late April after suffering an non baseball related injury involving a dirt-bike accident.

Before the injury, he pitched 27 innings, notched up 28 strikeouts, a 3.00 ERA with an 0-3 record in just four games.

