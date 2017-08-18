Moore solid as Giants upend Phillies 10-2

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Moore (45) pitches to the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at AT&T Park. (PHOTO: Andrew Villa-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Matt Moore took a one-hitter into the eighth inning and picked up his first win in nearly two months as the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-2 on Friday night.

Hunter Pence and Brandon Crawford both homered, Pablo Sandoval had an RBI single and Denard Span added three hits and made a nice running catch in center field to help San Francisco to its ninth win in the last 12 games at AT&T Park.

One day after becoming the first team in major league history to reach 11,000 wins as a franchise, the Giants added on by beating the worst team in baseball again.

Moore (4-12) was crisp in his second straight strong start despite four walks, allowing two hits over 7 1/3 innings to win for the first time since June 20.

Four relievers combined for five outs to complete the four-hitter.

Zach Elfin (1-5) allowed six runs on seven hits over five innings for Philadelphia.

