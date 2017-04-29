Myers' HR highlights big inning as Padres top Giants 12-4

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Neil Ramirez (59) speaks with catcher Buster Posey (28) between pitches during the sixth inning at AT&T Park. (PHOTO: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Wil Myers hit a three-run homer to cap San Diego's eight-run sixth inning and the Padres rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 12-4 on Saturday night.

Myers also singled off Chris Stratton (0-1) to start the big inning and had three hits for the game. San Diego scored 11 runs against the Giants' bullpen following five effective innings from starter Matt Cain.

Allen Cordoba added a three-run homer off Neil Ramirez in the seventh.

The Padres combined for six hits and two walks off Stratton and Ramirez in the sixth. It took the duo 46 pitches to end the inning.

Jhoulys Chacin (3-3) struck out six and gave up three runs, five hits and two walks in five innings.

© 2017 Associated Press