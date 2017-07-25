Pablo Sandoval on his appearance in Sacramento, ready for Giants?

Pablo Sandoval completed his first Triple-A appearance in Sacramento on Wednesday night with the River Cats, and he spoke about his 1-for-4 performance, when he might get called up to the San Francisco Giants in wake of the Eduardo Nunez trade and why he wore a No. 47 jersey at Raley Field.

KXTV 10:57 PM. PDT July 25, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories