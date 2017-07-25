PANDA WATCH! Pablo Sandoval makes River Cats debut

San Francisco Giants star Pablo Sandoval made his River Cats debut in West Sacramento on Wednesday (PHOTO: ABC10/KXTV) (Photo: Cunningham, Sean)

WEST SACRAMENTO – Jarrett Parker played hero Tuesday night in Pablo Sandoval’s River Cats debut, hitting a ninth inning walk-off home run as the Sacramento River Cats (41-61) defeated the Round Rock Express (46-57) 4-3 Tuesday night.

Parker stepped up the plate with two outs in the ninth inning and delivered, blasting a 428-foot solo home run to left-center field to give Sacramento their first walk-off homer this season. Parker’s walk-off was the highlight of the game, but Sandoval left an impression in his own right in his River Cats debut.

Sandoval hit second and started at third base tonight for Sacramento, playing seven innings. The switch-hitter finished the game 1-for-4 with a run and stretched a line drive to right field into a double. His double came off Round Rock right-hander Clayton Blackburn who spent two and a half seasons with Sacramento before being traded to the Texas Rangers earlier this year.

