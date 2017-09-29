Posey, Crawford lead Stratton, Giants over Padres 8-0

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) hits an RBI double against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Buster Posey hit three RBI doubles, Brandon Crawford drove in three runs and had three hits, and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 8-0 on Friday night to ensure they won't finish with a 100-loss season.

Joe Panik added a run-scoring double among his four hits to back Chris Stratton (4-4). The Giants needed one victory in the final series of the season to avoid their first 100-loss year since 1985.

Posey and Pablo Sandoval hit RBI doubles in the first inning and Crawford had a run-scoring single as San Francisco jumped on Jordan Lyles (1-5). He was done after 3 2/3 innings.

Crawford hit a two-run single as the Giants added four more runs in the fourth, all with two outs. Posey's third double came in the sixth.

Stratton struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings and walked two, allowing seven hits. The Giants have won six of his nine starts since Aug. 5.

The Padres lost their fifth straight game, shut out for the second straight contest after a 10-0 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday. San Diego has been outscored 36-5 over its past four games.

© 2017 Associated Press