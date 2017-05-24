Rizzo homers twice as Cubs beat Giants 5-4

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) celebrates with manager Joe Maddon (70) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Wrigley Field. (PHOTO: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

CHICAGO (AP) - Anthony Rizzo hit two home runs, Kyle Hendricks tossed seven strong innings and the Chicago Cubs hung on to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Rizzo hit solo homers off Matt Moore (2-5) in the second and fourth innings for his 14th career multi-home run game. He has four homers over his last four games and 11 on the season.

Javier Baez made it 3-2 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Miguel Montero doubled and scored in the seventh. Jason Heyward tripled and came around on Jon Jay's sacrifice fly in the eighth after the Giants left the bases loaded.

Wade Davis gave up a two-run homer to Mac Williamson with one out in the ninth to make it 5-4. He then walked Michael Morse before second baseman Baez raced back to catch Denard Span's bloop and caught Joe Panik looking at a 3-2 pitch on the outside corner. That gave Davis 10 saves in as many chances, and the Cubs improved to 6-2 on their nine-game home stand.

© 2017 Associated Press