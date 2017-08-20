Sacramento's Hoskins homers again, Phillies beat Giants 5-2

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates after hitting a solo homerun against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at AT&T Park. (PHOTO: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Rookie Rhys Hoskins homered again and Pedro Florimon contributed with his bat and arm, sending the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Francisco Giants 5-2 Sunday.

Hoskins, who went to Jesuit High School in Sacramento and played at Sac State, connected for a solo drive in the ninth inning, making him the first Phillies player in at least 100 years to hit five home runs in his first 11 major league games.

Florimon had a two-run single off Hunter Strickland (2-3) to cap a three-run eighth inning that made it 4-2. Florimon also had an RBI double off starter Madison Bumgarner in the second, then made a sparkling defensive play in left field to throw out Buster Posey at the plate in the bottom half of the inning.

Adam Morgan (2-1) retired three batters to win, a day after throwing just one pitch and getting the victory.

Bumgarner allowed one run and four hits in six innings. He stayed in despite taking a sharp line drive off his left shin in the second inning by Nick Williams - earlier this month, Williams hit Mets ace Jacob deGrom in the triceps with a line drive, forcing him from the game.

