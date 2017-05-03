Samardzija throws gem, Giants beat Dodgers 4-1 in 11 innings

Hunter Pence #8 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates his run with Buster Posey #28 to tie the game 1-1 with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning on May 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (PHOTO: Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Brandon Belt and Gorkys Hernandez each singled in a run in the 11th inning after Jeff Samardzija's excellent start, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Hunter Pence also had a sacrifice fly in the 11th. Joe Panik, whose earlier error led to the Dodgers' run in the sixth, started the rally against Grant Dayton (1-1) with a single.

Samardzija held Los Angeles to an unearned run in eight innings. He gave up only three hits, struck out 11 and did not walk a batter.

Steven Okert (1-0) threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the victory. Mark Melancon pitched the 11th for his sixth save.

Before the game, Los Angeles inducted longtime broadcaster Vin Scully into the team's ring of honor. Rather than retire a number for Scully, the Dodgers hung a sign with a microphone and Scully's name.

© 2017 Associated Press