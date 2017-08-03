San Francisco Giants coming to Sacramento for 2018 exhibition game

(Photo: Cunningham, Sean)

The Sacramento River Cats have officially announced an exhibition game set in Sacramento against the San Francisco Giants.

A River Cats press release confirmed the news and says the game is scheduled for Saturday March 24 at Raley Field in 2018.

At the moment, the only way fans can guarantee themselves an early ticket is being a season ticket holder for the River Cats or renewing a current membership.

The first time the Triple-A club and the Giants faced-off in an exhibition game against each other was in March 2016, which saw success playing in front of a sellout crowd.

"Returning to Raley Field is something we've wanted to do since making our first trip to Sacramento in 2016," said Giants President & CEO Larry Baer in a statement. "Our partnership with the River Cats and our shared fanbase in the Sacramento region have both grown stronger over the last three seasons and this is another opportunity for us to participate in that community."

