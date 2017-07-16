Sanchez, Spangenberg hit 3-run homers in Padres' 7-1 win

San Diego Padres catcher Hector Sanchez (44) hits a three run home run during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. (PHOTO: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Hector Sanchez and Corey Spangenberg each hit a three-run home run off Jeff Samardzija and the San Diego Padres won 7-1 Sunday to take two of three from the San Francisco Giants.

Sanchez homered for the second straight game as he once again replaced injured catcher Austin Hedges. Sanchez hit a walk-off, two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning of Saturday night's 5-3 win.

Hedges took a foul ball off his facemask on Friday night and has been held out as a precaution. Manager Andy Green said Hedges doesn't have a concussion but has "general haze."

It was the fifth homer for Sanchez, who has only eight hits this season, and the sixth for Spangenberg.

Sanchez's homer bounced off the top of the short wall in right-center with one out in the first. Spangenberg's shot went to straightaway center with one out in the third.

