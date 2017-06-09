Santana dominates Giants with bat, arm in 4-0 Twins win

Jun 9, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana (54) and catcher Jason Castro (21) celebrate after defeating the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park. PHOTO: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Ervin Santana pitched a four-hitter for his third shutout of the season and hit a three-run double in another stellar bounce-back start, leading the Minnesota Twins to a 4-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Santana (8-3) recovered from a seven-run shelling last Saturday against the Angels to shut down the Giants in an efficient 91-pitch outing. He struck out five, walked one and started 26 of the 31 batters he faced with first-pitch strikes.

Santana has allowed at least five runs in three starts this season and followed all of them with scoreless outings, including two game shutouts.

Matt Moore (2-7) allowed four runs in six innings to extend his winless streak to five starts. The Giants have lost eight of 11 overall and have just three wins in Moore's 13 starts this season.

© 2017 Associated Press