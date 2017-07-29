KXTV
Close

Seager, Bellinger lead Dodgers to 2-1 victory over Giants

KXTV 9:38 PM. PDT July 29, 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Corey Seager had three hits, Cody Bellinger drove in two runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Saturday for their seventh straight victory.
 
Rich Hill (8-4) pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning as the major league-leading Dodgers won for the 38th time in 44 games. At 73-31, they are 42 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 102-60 in 1974.
 
Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his 26th save in 27 opportunities, striking out Jae-Gyun Hwang with runners on first and second for the final out. The closer also allowed a leadoff single to Miguel Gomez, but he was promptly erased when Hunter Pence bounced into a double play.
 
Seager doubled in the first and third innings, scoring each time on a Bellinger single. Seager also singled in the fifth for his 29th multihit game this season.
 

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories