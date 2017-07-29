Seager, Bellinger lead Dodgers to 2-1 victory over Giants

Jul 29, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger (35) hits an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Dodger Stadium. PHOTO: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Corey Seager had three hits, Cody Bellinger drove in two runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Saturday for their seventh straight victory.

Rich Hill (8-4) pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning as the major league-leading Dodgers won for the 38th time in 44 games. At 73-31, they are 42 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 102-60 in 1974.

Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his 26th save in 27 opportunities, striking out Jae-Gyun Hwang with runners on first and second for the final out. The closer also allowed a leadoff single to Miguel Gomez, but he was promptly erased when Hunter Pence bounced into a double play.

Seager doubled in the first and third innings, scoring each time on a Bellinger single. Seager also singled in the fifth for his 29th multihit game this season.

