Seager homers twice as Dodgers rally past Giants 6-4

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Corey Seager hit two home runs, including a go-ahead, two-run shot in the seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to defeat the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Friday night.

Seager capped a four-run seventh with a towering drive over the right field wall on an 0-1 pitch from reliever Josh Osich (3-2) to lift the Dodgers to their sixth straight victory and their 37th win in their last 43 games.

Seager's first homer gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the first. He hit the first pitch from Giants starter Matt Moore deep into the left-centerfield bleachers.

This was Seager's second multi-homer game of the season, and his sixth in less than two major league seasons. He hit two home runs against the New York Mets on June 20, and has 18 on the season.

Dodgers starter Alex Wood (12-1) got the win despite giving up four runs and eight hits over seven innings. He was coming off his worst start of the season, having given up a career-high nine runs, seven earned, in 4 2/3 innings against Atlanta last Saturday.

Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth for his 26th save in 27 opportunities.

