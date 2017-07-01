Span scores on wild pitch as Giants beat Pirates in 11

Jul 1, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Giants hitting coach Hensley Meulens (left) greets Denard Span after Span scored the game winning run on a wild pitch against the Pirates during the 11th inning at PNC Park. PHOTO: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Denard Span scored on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Span walked against Daniel Hudson (1-4) and stole second. Joe Panik singled, and Buster Posey faced a full count when Hudson's pitch got past catcher Elias Diaz, allowing Span to score.

Josh Osich (2-1) got the win. Sam Dyson pitched a scoreless 11th for his first save since being acquired from the Texas Rangers in early June.

In the ninth, Giants reliever Hunter Strickland walked the bases loaded but got Diaz to strike out looking. Diaz finished 0 for 5 with two strikeouts and left eight men on base.

