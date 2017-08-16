Stanton has 2 hits but no homers as Marlins beat Giants 8-1

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Miami Marlins reacts to being by a pitch in the second inning during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park on August 16, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (PHOTO: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton's homer streak ended Wednesday, but he singled, stole a base and scored in a four-run first inning to help the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants, 8-1.

Stanton, who had homered in a team-record six consecutive games, didn't come close to his 45th of the year. He was hit under his left arm by a 91-mph pitch in the second inning, tapped out to the pitcher in the fourth, grounded out to short with the bases loaded to end the fifth and singled in the eighth.

The hits against Matt Cain and Josh Osich increased Stanton's average to .287, but he failed to homer for only the third time in the past 13 games. The major league record for the longest home run streak is eight games.

Cain (3-10) fell to 0-9 in his past 13 starts. He allowed five runs, two earned, in four innings.

Jose Urena (11-5) limited the Giants to an unearned run in five innings.

© 2017 Associated Press