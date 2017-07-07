Stanton hits 24th home run in Marlins' 6-1 win over Giants

Jul 7, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) runs the bases after he hit a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning at AT&T Park. PHOTO: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton hit his 24th home run to back another strong start by Dan Straily, and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 on Friday night.

J.T. Realmuto also homered and had three hits, Dee Gordon added four hits and JT Riddle drove in two runs to help the Marlins win the opener of their final series before the All-Star break.

The Marlins batted around during a four-run first inning highlighted by Stanton's opposite field two-run homer off starter Matt Moore (3-9).

Stanton - who will defend his title in the Home Run Derby at next week's All-Star Game in Miami - also doubled off the bricks in right field in the fourth.

© 2017 Associated Press