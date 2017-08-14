Stanton hits team-record 43rd homer, Marlins beat Giants 8-3

Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) singles in a run in the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park. (PHOTO: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

MIAMI (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton hit his team-record 43rd home run, connecting in his fifth straight game and sending the Miami Marlins over the San Francisco Giants 8-3 on Monday night.

Stanton broke the club mark of 42 homers set by Gary Sheffield in 1996. Stanton has homered 22 times in his last 34 games.

Stanton set another team record for most consecutive games with a home run when tagged Ty Blach (8-8) for a two-run drive in the first inning. The All-Star slugger later had an RBI single as Miami won its fourth in a row.

Marcell Ozuna also homered for the Marlins. Dee Gordon had three hits, scored twice, and drove in a run to help back Adam Conley (5-5), who allowed three runs in 6 1-3 innings.

