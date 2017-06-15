Tapia's RBI single in ninth lifts Rockies past Giants, 10-9

Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia (7) celebrates his walk-off single with center fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. (PHOTO: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER (AP) - Raimel Tapia hit a run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies recovered from blowing a late lead to beat the San Francisco Giants 10-9 on Thursday night.

Nolan Arenado doubled three times and drove in four runs, while D.J. LeMahieu added four hits and an RBI for the Rockies. They won for the 10th time in 14 games this month despite allowing the Giants to come back from an eight-run deficit earlier in the game.

Mark Reynolds began the tiebreaking rally by singling off Hunter Strickland (1-2) to start the ninth. After Ian Desmond popped out, pinch-hitter Carlos Gonzalez walked and Tapia followed with a sharp single to right, scoring Reynolds.

Buster Posey connected for his ninth home run, a two-drive in the seventh off reliever Scott Oberg, but then left the game with ankle soreness.

